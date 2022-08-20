Quick Hits: The Pops Edition

IIHF Semifinals

Canada 5 - Czechia 2

Jan Bednář and Sebastian Cossa (did not play)

Donovan Sebrango - 0P, +1, 20:53 TOI

Wearing their snazzy, red, throwback sweaters, Canada blasted past the underdog Czechs by a 5-2 score this afternoon to advance to the gold medal game Saturday night, 6pm local time. They’ll play the winners of tonight’s Sweden-Finland semi-finals. It will be their fifth appearance in the ultimate game in the last six years.

Sweden 0 - Finland 1

Simon Edvinsson - 22:43 TOI

William Walinder 17:23 TOI-

Theodor Niederbach - 1 SOG, 17:33 TOI

Eemil Viro - 20:15 TOI

Remarkably, this is the first Canada-Finland World Junior final ever. The two have battled for gold six times at the men’s Worlds.

So it’s Sweden vs. Czechia for bronze and Eemil Viro vs. Donovan Sebrango for gold.

In Red Wings Land

“I love being a Red Wing,” Larkin said in his end-of-season media session on May 3. “I love being the captain of the team and I think this team is gonna do special things in the future.”

They’re still calling Fabbri a center. I wonder if there’s an organizational plan to make him the backup for the big 2C whole they had last year in case Copp doesn’t fit there.

The 21-year-old will play his first professional season in North America, likely in Grand Rapids. Johansson (6-0, 168) probably will have a difficult time making the leap straight to the NHL, especially with Edvinsson also coming to North America. The Red Wings like their prospects to play in the AHL until they are ready to thrive, not just survive, in the NHL. But Johansson has the tools to be an NHL defenseman and could benefit from time in the AHL.

Johansson was listed fifth behind Edvinsson, Kasper, Cossa and Berggren. How would you have ordered them? Any snubs in your opinion?

Around the League

HE WAS AT HOME?! WHERE HE BELONGS pic.twitter.com/taFcTtNpmh — “big darren” (@elitehElM) August 19, 2022

I’m glad the cup got brought to Detroit for some reason at least.