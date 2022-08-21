Quick Hits: The Drops Edition

IIHF Medals

Sweden 3 - Czechia 1

Sweden wins Bronze

Jan Bednář - did not play

Simon Edvinsson - 2 PIM, 1 SOG, +1, 25:54 TOI

William Walinder 1A, +2, 16:10 TOI-

Theodor Niederbach - 1A, +1, 18:01 TOI

Less than three minutes later, Sweden regained the lead, likewise off an offensive-zone draw. Theodor Niederbach won it and Rosen jumped into the slot with the puck. As Jiricek turned to block the shot, Rosen used him as a decoy to zing his fourth goal of these World Juniors past Suchanek.

It seems Edvinsson struggled more as the tournament went on. I’m not terribly worried about it. Wallinder and Niederbach both played very well for Sweden.

Canada 3 - Finland 2 (OT)

Canada wins Gold

Finland wins Silver

Donovan Sebrango - +1, 18:41 TOI

Eemil Viro - 1A, 2 PIM, 23:19 TOI

Canada then had a whopping five power plays intermittently created by their intensity in the Finland end. They had plenty of possession and some good chances, but although they didn’t add to their lead virtually the rest of the period passed in the Finland end again as a result.

This kind of helps explain Sebrango’s TOI.

In Red Wings Land

The 2022-23 season allows Nedeljkovic to ease back into a 1B role. The Red Wings will hope they have their guy once again in Husso. Husso has not been a standalone starter in the NHL for a whole season. However, in 2021-22, he was able to settle into a starting role when the St. Louis Blues called upon him in absence of Jordan Binnington.

I’m ok with whomever ends up as the 1B on this tandem.

Around the League

He will want big money and max term. Will he be part of the Yzer-plan? Or can he recoup a gaggle of assets that will mature with his existing pool of youngsters, rookies, and prospects, including Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond? Based on recent trades, Bertuzzi will cost a top-six player and a first-rounder. Or several high draft picks. The Canadian teams should be lining up. Montreal and Ottawa would be good fits with assets to spare. The Philadelphia Flyers chased big names over the last several months and have whiffed.

Glad to see the PGH HN writers are on-the-ball as much as their Detroit counterparts. There’s no mention of the status unique to Bertuzzi among active NHLers in this speculation.