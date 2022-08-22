Quick Hits: The Earn it Back Edition

In Red Wings Land

To some extent, the fact that [Wallinder] didn‘t stand out that much is a plus; the fact that he stood out in all the right ways–affording Andrae the opportunity to skate up ice and post 8 points in 7 games, in no small part because Wallinder was always back there on the blueline, ready to erase any defensive mistakes with his spare, steady, physical but efficient play.

I think the overall discussion here is agreeable on the WIngs’ players at the Juniors. Edvinsson has mitigating circumstances around his disappointing tourney, but it’s undeniably disappointing. Sebrango may forever be the oldest player to ever win a WJC Gold.

Around the League

NHL Top Players: Top 20 Wings - NHL

20. Mark Stone, Vegas Golden Knights Stone had 30 points (nine goals, 21 assists) but was limited to 37 games last season because of injury, averaging 18:21 of ice time per game. Prior to that, he had scored at least 21 goals in seven straight seasons and had at least 61 points in six of seven seasons. One of the best two-way players in the game, Stone led the NHL in takeaways (58) in 2020-21 for the fifth time in his seven full NHL seasons. The 30-year-old right wing has 165 points (56 goals, 109 assists) in 175 games since being acquired in a trade from the Ottawa Senators in 2019.

Dude played just 37 games. He can earn his way back into the top 20 as far as I’m concerned.