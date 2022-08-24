 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Quick Hits: The Bare Minimum Edition

By J.J. from Kansas
Little brown bear (Ursus arctos beringianus) hunting for salmon fish in Kurile Lake. Kamchatka peninsula. Russian Federation. Eurasia Photo by: Valerio Ferraro/REDA&CO/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

In Red Wings Land

I’m excited too. Just drop it already then.

2022 NHLPA ROOKIE SHOWCASE RETURNS SEPT. 6 TO WASHINGTON, DC - NHLPA

Yaroslav Askarov (Predators), Matty Beniers (Kraken), Matt Boldy (Wild), Thomas Bordeleau (Sharks), Mavrik Bourque (Stars), Brendan Brisson (Golden Knights), Brandt Clarke (Kings), Graeme Clarke (Devils), Lukas Dostal (Ducks), Simon Edvinsson (Red Wings), Samuel Fagemo (Kings), Dylan Holloway (Oilers), Hendrix Lapierre (Capitals), Fabian Lysell (Bruins), Matias Maccelli (Coyotes), Jacob Perreault (Ducks), Sam Poulin (Penguins), Owen Power (Sabres), Jack Quinn (Sabres), Aatu Raty (Islanders), Lukas Reichel (Blackhawks), Marco Rossi (Wild), Braden Schneider (Rangers), Jake Sanderson (Senators), Juraj Slafkovsky (Canadiens), Ryan Suzuki (Hurricanes), Shane Wright (Kraken) and Connor Zary (Flames).

Edvinsson will be with a bunch of other young kids dressed like a Red Wing and getting his picture taken. Cool!

Around the League

This is a subscriber-only article linked, but the idea that Hockey Canada is trying to explore what the bare minimum they have to do in order to get sponsorship money back after having lost it for refusal to do the right thing doesn’t do well for the whole “we learned from mistakes and want to do the right thing” kind of face the organization wants to put forward.

