Quick Hits: The Keep it Out Edition

In Red Wings Land

“You don’t have to have a trained eye to look at the numbers, because we were certainly not a good defensive team last year,” Lalonde said. “We were towards the bottom of every defensive category there is. To be a more competitive team, you have to get the puck out of your net.” Lalonde added that Detroit’s free-agent additions can help the Red Wings take steps forward. “I think with the types of players you see that we signed, whether that was (Andrew) Copp or a (Ben) Chiarot, these guys have had a history of being hard to play against and being sound away from the puck,” Lalonde said. “I think we need to do that as an entire team.”

I think he meant “KEEP the puck out of your net” but oh well.

Around the League

The World Cup of Hockey was last played in 2016, when all games were played in Toronto. There were also tournaments in 1996 and 2004. “We’re moving full steam ahead and that means we’re continuing to have regular meetings,” NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said Wednesday during the NHL’s European Player Media Tour. The 2024 tournament will feature at least eight national teams, with games played in North America and Europe, Daly said.

I like it because I like best-on-best hockey.

“During the past year, I have experienced some personal issues and challenges and I feel I need to be close to my family at this time,” Texier said in a statement. “I have love and respect for the city of Columbus, the Blue Jackets, and the fans as everyone has always treated me first-class. I truly appreciate the support, help and empathy I have received from team management, the coaching staff, doctors, trainers and my teammates. This was a hard decision, but it is the best one for me right now.”

Texier has been through a lot and I’d like him to recover from the losses he’s suffered. I’m glad this program is available to him.