Red Wings sign Filip Zadina to three-year contract extension

Steve Yzerman’s offseason checklist should be done now.

The Red Wings announced Friday afternoon that Filip Zadina has signed a three-year contract extension with an AAV of $1.825 million:

UPDATE: The #RedWings today signed forward Filip Zadina to a three-year contract. pic.twitter.com/APrLPGoHhc — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) August 26, 2022

The 22-year-old winger posted 24 points (10-14—24) in 74 games last season. His production has been somewhat of a tumultuous topic for Red Wings fans — some have been unhappy with the former first-rounder’s scoring, while others have pointed to his on-ice deployment during the Jeff Blashill era.

Zadina’s new contract ends one year shy of him being UFA, and at a cap-hit south of $2 million per season, it’s a bridge deal that’s easily digestible for both sides.

Here is the contract breakdown, via CapFriendly:

Filip Zadina - #DET

$1.825M x 3



Contract Breakdown:

Yr 1: $915k

Yr 2: $1.83M

Yr 3: $2.73M



He will be an arb-eligible RFA when the contract expires with a qualifying offer of $2.19Mhttps://t.co/T9QavLmeWT — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) August 26, 2022

The Spin

He’s 22 years old, not even near his prime yet. I know many have written him off, but regardless of what you think of him as a player, he still has a high ceiling and plenty of growth opportunity. The team has a new coaching regime, so perhaps a new system will help expedite his development at the pro level.

With better linemates and some more time on special teams, I truly think that Zadina can flourish as a scorer and playmaker. It’s not entirely clear what Derek Lalonde will do with his lineup, but this could be much-needed fresh start.