Quick Hits: The Bearing Fruit Edition

In Red Wings Land

It likely will be an eight-year deal, the maximum term to which teams can sign their own players. Including the upcoming season, that would take the contract through the 2030-31 season when he’s 34.

With how tight-lipped the Wings are and with Larkin’s agent having no reason to tell Ansar where they’re at right now, this is a bunch of reasoned speculation. I don’t know if the part where he says it’s safe to assume they’re “far apart” is that accurate, but I don’t need a terse debate about what “far apart” means when it comes to negotiating a contract one year out.

My guess is his next contract will look like a standard player’s contract, except it will have his name on it.

Marco Kasper bouncing the puck off the net to evade some pressure and maintain possession #LGRW pic.twitter.com/x0QrxUfrcH — IcehockeyGifs (@IcehockeyG) August 26, 2022

The generally-excellent Ice Hockey Gifs has more Kasper stuff from yesterday including his two goals but I like this move more from a skill standpoint.

Around the League

“Growing up watching the NHL, I didn’t really see anybody that looked like me or resembled my background,” said Kadri, 31, who grew up in London, Ont., one of five children born to Lebanese parents. Things are starting to shift, something London’s Muslim community will celebrate on Saturday when Kadri brings home the Stanley Cup.

Representation is cool. It keeps the talent pool well-stocked and helps people understand each other a little better. Just like it’s cool to see kids from Arizona getting into the league (even if those kids are annoying mustachioed bro-chidren), it will be cool to see the fruit stuff like this will bear for future generations of hockey players.