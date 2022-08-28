Quick Hits: The Uncertain Signings Edition

In Red Wings Land

- Of course it was very tough and it felt like crap here and there with the injury. ”Well, what to do now then? I came here to play hockey and I’m not doing that now,’ one thought. But I think I came back pretty good after that. It felt really good, so I will take that with me into this season, he says.

I remember when Grewe was drafted as a potential sandpaper guy who would perhaps be the next Tyler Bertuzzi type. The pandemic, injury, and whatever happened in Finland seems to have derailed that for the 21 year old. Detroit has until next June to decide what to do with him or they lose his rights.

Yes, the Raymond signature is abysmal, perhaps even embarassing. But Raymond’s fans probably won’t care a lick if they’re fortunate enough to get their hands on one of his signed items.

Bob Duff really went out there to write a long article where he even went to talk to an old trading card nerd to discuss Lucas Raymond half-assing a signature.

Around the League

The 2020 Jack Adams Award winner wasn’t so certain about whether his dismissal swayed winger Jake DeBrusk, who rescinded his trade request about one month following Cassidy’s firing. “Only he can answer that. I thought he had a really good finish to his year. I think there was different things that went into his trade demand,” Cassidy said.

Well with no reason for either Bergeron or Krejci to answer such a question with anything but platitudes I guess we’re forced to believe the man who got fired.