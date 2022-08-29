Quick Hits: The Hanging ‘em Up Edition

In Red Wings Land

Seider Ranked on NHL Network’s “Top 20 Defensemen Right Now” - NHL Press Release

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider ranked 11th on NHL Network’s countdown Top 20 Defensemen Right Now, ranking the best defensemen in the National Hockey League, earlier this evening. Seider finished one spot ahead of the Vancouver Canucks’ Quinn Hughes and one spot behind the Dallas Stars’ Miro Heiskanen.

Kris Letang is listed at six right now. I’m guessing he doesn’t finish this season in the top 15.

Around the League

Always hated playing against Turris. He had a burr in his saddle.