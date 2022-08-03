Quick Hits: The Gauging Interest Edition

In Red Wings Land

Highlighting this season’s theme nights is the 25th Anniversary Celebration on Nov. 3 and Nov. 5. The Red Wings will honor two of the most iconic teams in the history of the franchise — the 1997 group that won the club’s first Stanley Cup in 42 years and the 1998 team that won back-to-back championships. Additional details surrounding the celebratory weekend will be announced at a later date. Four Bobblehead Nights will return to Little Caesars Arena, featuring reigning Calder Memorial Trophy winner Moritz Seider (Dec. 3 vs. Vegas Golden Knights), NHL Hall-of-Famer Nicklas Lidstrom (Jan. 21 vs. Philadelphia Flyers), 2021-22 NHL All-Rookie selection Lucas Raymond (Feb. 25 vs. Tampa Bay) and former Red Wings captain Henrik Zetterberg (March 18 vs. Colorado Avalanche).

This team knows who they’re trying to sell to with Bobbleheads for Lidstrom, Zetterberg, Seider and Raymond. I appreciate simply trying to bridge the gap past these dark rebuild years we’re hopefully done with.

Around the League

I have received the investigative report into the University of Michigan hockey program. Here are the basic findings, and my initial conclusions. https://t.co/bSp3qfD9Ex — John U. Bacon (@Johnubacon) August 2, 2022

Gross.

Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings Would the Michigan boy and team captain bolt just as things are starting to turn around? At some point, the guy who grew up cheering for Cup-winning clubs in Detroit is going to want some playoff action of his own beyond the five-game taste he got as a 19-year-old in 2016. Larkin, who just turned 26 on July 30, would command all kinds of attention on the open market given what he’s achieved playing for subpar squads in Detroit. Still, it’s tough to imagine he doesn’t re-sign banking on the next chapter being far more enjoyable than the first seven years of his career.

Most of these players are going to have new contracts in place before the trade deadline, but I’m interested to see who walks in free agency.

I also very much hope we can avoid adding anybody out of Chicago here.