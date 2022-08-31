Quick Hits: The Wholesale Edition

In Red Wings Land

“I wanted to come in and have a good tournament before camp and I think I did that,” the 20-year-old said. “I felt really good.” The defenseman said being entrusted with a leadership role didn’t alter his mentality. “You don’t change anything,” Sebrango said. “You just try to come in every day and be a leader for the guys. It was definitely a huge honor and something I’ll remember for the rest of my life.”

I like this kid.

Ivan only posted 1 point in 7 games for the Czechs at the World Juniors, but he’s coming off a 65-points-in-65-games season (31 goals and 34 assists) for Cape Breton this past year (with an ugly -52 on a struggling team). His father Marek was a long-time European pro at various levels of competition.

Ivan is still technically draft eligible but this is one of those camp tryout things that a kid his age is going to try to finagle into an AHL deal if he can.

Around the League

Amid new calls for wholesale changes among its top executives, Hockey Canada’s board of directors is standing by CEO Scott Smith. In a brief statement issued on the Hockey Canada website on Monday, interim chair of the board Andrea Skinner, who was appointed to the position on Aug. 9 after the resignation of Michael Brind’Amour, wrote, “Scott Smith and the executive team have the support of the Board of Hockey Canada.”

Group that should be replaced wholesale in order to bring about necessary changes confirms it will be necessary to replace the group wholesale to make changes.

“We wanted a powerful name to distinguish ourselves in this amazing hockey market and represent who we are across the women’s sports landscape,” said Kevin Raphaël, Team President. “We are a force, both on and off the ice, with strong and confident women who will showcase their strength in all facets from competition to community involvement. We are a family of difference makers and role models who will make our province proud.”

Introducing the Montreal Force ⚜️



Accueillons la Force de Montréal ⚜️https://t.co/XvNptQRK8K pic.twitter.com/acLXpdWD2e — PHF (@PHF) August 30, 2022

Finally a hockey team makes the Fleur-de-lis look good