Quick Hits: The Cozy Edition

In Red Wings Land

#RedWings EVP and GM Steve Yzerman speaks with @daniellabruce_ on a busy off-season and what lies ahead for Detroit. — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) August 3, 2022

Yzerman basically lists all the additions and says they’re deeper because of it. He’s right. It’s true. Very smart.

I like how Daniella Bruce interviews. She asks good questions and gets GM answers on those.

Around the League

Detroit was the best tier four team and the only one I considered for tier three: Lucas Raymond looked outstanding in his rookie year (23 goals and 34 assists in his age-19 season) and is must-see television when he’s on; fellow first-round draft pick Filip Zadina also had his best season as well, but the scoring output just hasn’t been there in his first 160-games. I think Zadina deserves the benefit of the doubt considering how bad the Red Wings have been over the last few years, and he already looks a capable middle-six option, but this year will surely be about evaluating how high his ceiling may be. And David Perron is still quite the player, but as he crosses the 1,000 game mark, we can’t be certain of what his production looks like.

That’s fair.

The intro to this post also discusses that the midseason re-look at this isn’t going to delineate between LW and RW.

The Arizona Coyotes' website now features this virtual seat map, providing a first look inside their 5000-seat shared arena with Arizona State. pic.twitter.com/kDuXEOQy9P — Front Office Sports (@FOS) August 3, 2022

Looks cozy!