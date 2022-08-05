Quick Hits: The Allies & Enemies Edition

In Red Wings Land
Jack Nicklaus, Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin to play in Ally Challenge Celebrity Shootout - MLive
Joining Nicklaus at Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club in Grand Blanc Township will be Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin, two-time super middleweight world champion boxer Anthony Dirrell, U.S. Adaptive Golf champion golfer Kim More and former Michigan basketball star Jalen Rose.
Neat
Around the League
Max Pacioretty slams Golden Knights for having ‘no accountability’ when he joined the team - CBS Sports (via Raw Knuckles)
“I even mentioned that at the end of the year,” Pacioretty said. “I didn’t say this specifically. I didn’t want this to be like playing in Montreal, but I told them, ‘No one is really holding us accountable.’ If we had a bad year like this, the city would be half on fire. Here we are showing up to the rink, and it’s 80 degrees, and it’s sunny, and we’re getting our car washed, getting our organic food, and playing golf. I was kind of like, ‘We’ve got to police this thing better amongst each other.’ I don’t want to say it was a country club, but you have no one from the outside holding you accountable.”
Happy for the quote. Even happier this doesn’t have anything to do with Detroit because there’s a whole lot of upset to parse and future grudge to hold for stuff like this.
