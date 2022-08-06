QUICK HITS: The ‘cutting ties’ edition

Red Wings Rumblings

The Detroit Red Wings on Thursday announced the addition of Erich Junge as the new video coach for the Grand Rapids Griffins and Eldon Graham as the AHL team’s physical therapist. A native of Ballwin, Mo., Junge most recently served as a volunteer assistant coach at Bemidji State University during the 2021-22 season. Junge helped guide the Beavers to the CCHA Playoff championship game before being bested by No. 1 ranked Minnesota State, 2-1 in overtime. Prior to joining Bemidji State, Junge spent the 2020-21 campaign as the volunteer director of player development for Ohio University. The 24-year-old also served as the video coach for Ohio for four seasons from 2016-20.

Around the Hockey World

University of Michigan officially cuts ties with Mel Pearson

It took long enough, but UofM finally decided to move on from Mel Pearson after some pretty ugly allegations, which included pressuring student athletes and creating a “toxic work environment.” It’s not clear who the next coach will be.

You can read more about the investigative report on John Bacon’s website.