Quick Hits: The Blue Shell Edition

In Red Wings Land

I still haven’t seen why Buium was originally on this roster and then not, but Carter Mazur and Red Savage are.

There’s this on Buium at least.

The Red Wings, however, delivered a simple message to the San Diego native as he entered his freshman season. “The better I can get defensively, the easier the game will be for me,” he said. The 6-3, 209-pound left-shooting Buium took strides in that area.

If this kid can keep his offensive instincts while playing like a 6-3, 209 pound defenseman, then I’m very excited about that possibility.

Around the League

“My final term ends in November 2022, and I know that there is no need to wait for a new era. Immediate action is essential to address the important challenges facing our organization and our sport,” Brind’Amour stated through a Hockey Canada news release.

This isn’t long after a motion where Brind’Amour tried to have the current CEO removed and that motion was defeated.

Mario Kart is such a crooked, unfair game. I’m gaming with my 4 year old and every time I’m in the lead (which is always) I get absolutely peppered with shells. Meanwhile, I’m only ever picking up coins and other useless items. @NintendoAmerica — Marc Methot (@MarcMethot3) August 6, 2022

Make him go back and play the older versions where they’d straight up teleport CPU players if you get too far ahead.