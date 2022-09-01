Quick Hits: The Early to Rise Edition

In Red Wings Land

STREAMING: All Red Wings games of the 2022 NHL Prospect Tournament will be carried live on DetroitRedWings.com and on the Red Wings social media platforms (Facebook, Youtube). Every Red Wings game will feature game coverage commentary provided by Ken Kal, Art Regner, Daniella Bruce and Carley Johnston.

Shared in yesterday’s QH where we got to talk about the relative dearth of forward depth for the Wings and the cool name Ivan Ivan, but the streaming thing is cool too.

Around the League

If the Bruins start slow and it follows them into December or even January, will any of the bottom four Atlantic teams be able to push close enough to the Bruins — or surpass them? This Bruins core isn’t dead yet and the front office mandate is to clearly “win now”, but the start of the season could be a bumpy ride.

Ottawa was the riser for the Atlantic. I’m cool with that.