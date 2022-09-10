Quick Hits: The Listen Edition

In Red Wings Land
Some weekend podcast listening, plus Moritz Seider and Jakub Vrana. Enjoy! Links to your preferred platform here: https://t.co/2JZVyj8zBY— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) September 9, 2022
Mo Seider last year.— NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) September 9, 2022
Simon Edvinsson this year.
The @DetroitRedWings have a pair of pillars on defense as their blue line seems to be in great shape for years to come. @JamieHersch | @Rupper17 | #NHLTonight pic.twitter.com/2XXJ0VMJ93
Around the League
Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has signed Danny DeKeyser to a professional tryout.— Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) September 9, 2022
DETAILS | https://t.co/E8DF9ib7W2 pic.twitter.com/yufOwUM1To
I don’t root for the Canucks but I do root for DDK.
Loading comments...