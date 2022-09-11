Quick Hits: The Halls Edition

In Red Wings Land
Thank you so much @detroitredwings for an incredible couple years. My family and I loved #hockeytown and made some lifelong friends. Very excited for our new adventure in Winnipeg. Let’s go @nhljets !!!— Sam Gagner (@89SGagner) September 10, 2022
Thanks, Sam. I liked you too.
Hägg excited about the challenge in Detroit (Translated) - Expressen
I go in every morning and train in the gym and then on the ice. I feel healthy and fresh and have had a good summer at home in Uppsala. There is nothing to complain about.
He and his partner Klara got married in mid-August in front of family and friends at Krusenberg Herrgård by Lake Mälaren. Several former teammates from the Philadelphia Flyers, whom Hägg represented for five years, were present.
Welcome to the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame, Class of 2022! pic.twitter.com/mtu8exTeNo— Michigan Sports HOF (@MSHOF) September 11, 2022
Congrats, Mick!
Around the League
Miller among five elected to U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame - NHL
Steve Cash, a three-time Paralympic gold medal winner; twin sisters and U.S. Women’s National Team gold medal winners Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson and Monique Lamoureux-Morando; and the late Jim Johannson, a former USA Hockey Olympian and longtime executive, will also be honored at the Hall’s 50th induction dinner and ceremony on Nov. 30 at RiverCentre in St. Paul, Minnesota. The Lester Patrick Trophy, awarded annually for outstanding service to hockey in the U.S., will be presented on that date as well.
Nice company kept for Drew’s older brother
