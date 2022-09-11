Quick Hits: The Halls Edition

Thank you so much @detroitredwings for an incredible couple years. My family and I loved #hockeytown and made some lifelong friends. Very excited for our new adventure in Winnipeg. Let’s go @nhljets !!!

Thanks, Sam. I liked you too.

I go in every morning and train in the gym and then on the ice. I feel healthy and fresh and have had a good summer at home in Uppsala. There is nothing to complain about.

He and his partner Klara got married in mid-August in front of family and friends at Krusenberg Herrgård by Lake Mälaren. Several former teammates from the Philadelphia Flyers, whom Hägg represented for five years, were present.