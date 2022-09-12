Quick Hits: The Checking In Edition

In Red Wings Land

49. Moritz Seider, Detroit Red Wings, D

Seider won the Calder Trophy voted as NHL rookie of the year last season, leading first-year players in assists (43) and power-play points (21). He led rookie defensemen in points (50), game-winning goals (four) and shots on goal (187) and was second in goals (seven) while playing all 82 games. The 21-year-old led the Red Wings in time on ice per game (23:02), total ice time (1,889:22) and blocked shots (161) and was second in hits (151).

“We knew he was going to be very talented, we knew he was going to be a pillar of a D-core in Detroit, but I didn’t know he was going to be this physical.” Rupp said. “It’s one thing to be able to move the puck the way he can, distribute the puck, but his physicality. You’ve got to know when No. 53 is on the ice. They got a good one here in Detroit and that’s going to be a centerpiece of their team moving forward.”

Around the League