Quick Hits: The Looking Around Edition

“For my generation, Three Kronor was the most important thing there was” (Translated) - Aftonbladet
we had a Swede in Detroit who did not play the WC last spring because he was “too tired”. A 35-year-old with three children at home, I understand that. But a 20-year-old should be able to get to a WC final. Too tired? Then he is up too much at night. For my generation, Tre Kronor was the most important thing there was, without competition, and I think that Swedish ice hockey must get better at pushing that line. Of course, the freedom of the individual is inviolable, but these players would never have become as good as they have become, got where they got, if they had not received their education here, if they had not been allowed to spend every day together in junior national teams with other talented players. Shouldn’t more people realize that you then have a responsibility to pay back for that teaching? You do that by standing up for the national team.
OK Boomer.
Former Red Wings Star Fedorov’s CSKA Job in Jeopardy? - DHN
European clubs don’t tend to be as patient with coaches as North American clubs. There’s already rumblings that if CSKA doesn’t turn things around quickly, Fedorov may be replaced behind the bench. Former NHL defenseman Igor Kravchuk is rumored to be a potential replacement.
He could always go coach in Anaheim I suppose.
Around the League
One thing to remember about each NHL team heading into 2022-23 training camps - Sportsnet
Detroit Red Wings: The rebuilding team that made some winning moves
Entering Year 4 of the Steve Yzerman rebuild, the Red Wings made some surprising veteran additions over the summer. It’s not that this collection of players (Andrew Copp, David Perron, Ben Chiarot, Dominik Kubalik, Olli Maatta) will necessarily be playing leading roles when the Wings emerge, but together add a significant veteran presence and many complementary skills to the young core already in place. The Wings should be harder to play against this season than they have been in a while
The blurb about the Islanders is “not much has changed” lol.
