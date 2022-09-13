Quick Hits: The Looking Around Edition

we had a Swede in Detroit who did not play the WC last spring because he was “too tired”. A 35-year-old with three children at home, I understand that. But a 20-year-old should be able to get to a WC final. Too tired? Then he is up too much at night. For my generation, Tre Kronor was the most important thing there was, without competition, and I think that Swedish ice hockey must get better at pushing that line. Of course, the freedom of the individual is inviolable, but these players would never have become as good as they have become, got where they got, if they had not received their education here, if they had not been allowed to spend every day together in junior national teams with other talented players. Shouldn’t more people realize that you then have a responsibility to pay back for that teaching? You do that by standing up for the national team.