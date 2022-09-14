Quick Hits: The Young and Old Edition

In Red Wings Land

Eemil Viro: Like Johansson, Viro has extensive experience playing against men, appearing in 134 games over three seasons with TPS Turku in Finland’s top league. He plays bigger than his size (6-0, 171), skates well and moves the puck. He played a top-four role on Finland’s silver medal-winning World Junior team. Selected 70th in the third round in 2020 — seven spots after Sebrango – Viro will start his North American career in Grand Rapids this season.

All the usual suspects are on there too. Just wanted to give Viro some attention

Around the League

Players signed to professional tryouts for NHL training camps - NHL

Eric Staal, Florida Panthers The 37-year-old forward had five points (two goals, three assists) for Iowa, the AHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, after signing a PTO on Jan. 13, and four points (one goal, three assists) for Canada as its captain at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. Staal last played in the NHL in 2020-21, when he had 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in 53 games with the Sabres and Canadiens. He has 1,034 points (441 goals, 593 assists) in 1,293 regular-season games for the Carolina Hurricanes, New York Rangers, Wild, Sabres and Canadiens, and 59 points (23 goals, 36 assists) in 83 playoff games. He helped the Hurricanes win the Stanley Cup in 2006.

All the Staal boys are getting old. I’m getting old.