Quick Hits: Learn the Rules Edition

In Red Wings Land
We are officially LESS than one month away from the home opener!
For those of you counting, which is obviously everyone (booing from everyone who hates numbers)
Brace yourself...— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) September 14, 2022
WE'RE ONE MONTH AWAY!
: https://t.co/n3wRcnZ3E7 pic.twitter.com/6OtNme7P4G
The Red Wings are talking about stuff!
Things and stuff getting from place to place! Is it magic?
Ever wonder how all that gear gets where it needs to be?— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) September 15, 2022
We followed along with the equipment staff on a back-to-back last March to find out!
Around the League
2022 NHL Officiating Training Camp
The @NHL had its "official" return to the ice ahead of the 2022-23 season. The 2022 NHL Officiating Training Camp, which wraps up today, brought all 44 Referees and 40 Linesmen together as a team before they hit the ice for #NHLPreseason. pic.twitter.com/FlsZLgMVMo— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) September 14, 2022
“Ok gang, now the player you need to watch for is Detroit Red Wings Captain, #71 Dylan Larkin. You see him, it’s straight to the penalty box. Right away. Every time.”
