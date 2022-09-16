Quick Hits: The Excitement Edition

In Red Wings Land

This year’s tournament, which runs from Sept. 15-19, features prospects from five NHL teams including the Red Wings, Columbus Blue Jackets, Dallas Stars, St. Louis Blues and Toronto Maple Leafs. Participating teams will play three or four games, with Detroit set to battle the Blue Jackets on Friday afternoon, followed by the Stars on Saturday night. After an off day Sunday, the Red Wings will conclude tournament play against the Maple Leafs on Monday morning. Due to the unbalanced schedule for 2022, there will not be a championship game.

Me too, Buckets. Me too.

2. Is Steve Yzerman finished making moves?

What kind of dumbass question is this. Proteau sucks

Around the League

Hockey Canada confirmed to me in addition to alleged incidents in 2003 and 2018, it has hired 2 Ottawa-area lawyers, Erin Durant & Brian Ward, to weigh merits of a 3rd sexual assault allegation.

Durant & Ward have discretion to decide if formal investigation takes place, HC says. — Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) September 15, 2022

It never ends and nothing meaningful has changed in their leadership.

“I mean, if things go well, I’d love to play my career on Long Island. I take a lot of pride in that. All my favourite athletes of all time — Michael Jordan, Sidney Crosby … Tom Brady’s in Tampa now, but for so long [was in New England]. That’s just a really cool thing,” Barzal told Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek during a recording of the 32 Thoughts podcast.

Two of those three players didn’t play their whole career with one team lol.