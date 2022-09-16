 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Quick Hits: The Excitement Edition

By J.J. from Kansas
VALORANT Champions 2022 Istanbul: Playoffs Stage Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games via Getty Images

In Red Wings Land

Dan Cleary excited for 2022 NHL Prospect Tournament in Traverse City - NHL

This year’s tournament, which runs from Sept. 15-19, features prospects from five NHL teams including the Red Wings, Columbus Blue Jackets, Dallas Stars, St. Louis Blues and Toronto Maple Leafs.

Participating teams will play three or four games, with Detroit set to battle the Blue Jackets on Friday afternoon, followed by the Stars on Saturday night. After an off day Sunday, the Red Wings will conclude tournament play against the Maple Leafs on Monday morning. Due to the unbalanced schedule for 2022, there will not be a championship game.

Me too, Buckets. Me too.

NHL BURNING QUESTIONS: DETROIT RED WINGS - THN

2. Is Steve Yzerman finished making moves?

What kind of dumbass question is this. Proteau sucks

Around the League

It never ends and nothing meaningful has changed in their leadership.

Islanders’ Mathew Barzal: ‘I’d love to play my career on Long Island’ - Sportsnet

“I mean, if things go well, I’d love to play my career on Long Island. I take a lot of pride in that. All my favourite athletes of all time — Michael Jordan, Sidney Crosby … Tom Brady’s in Tampa now, but for so long [was in New England]. That’s just a really cool thing,” Barzal told Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek during a recording of the 32 Thoughts podcast.

Two of those three players didn’t play their whole career with one team lol.

