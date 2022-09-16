From the Blurbs: On Marco Kasper’s Proffessionalism

As we get ready to track the prospects in Traverse City, we’ve got a quick hit for you about Detroit’s most-exciting prospect in Europe (with all due apologies to Dmitry Buchelnikov’s fans). Marco Kasper is getting ready to start his regular season with Rögle BK in the top tier of the Swedish league.

Kasper led all scoring for Rögle during preseason and four CHL games prior to the official kickoff of the SHL season by putting up four goals and four assists as he looks poised to take the next step in his development with a club that also features fellow Red Wings prospects William Wallinder and Theodor Niederbach.

As part of his preseason preparation, friend of the blog Patrik Bexell went to Ängelholm to scout the Habs’ 92nd overall pick Adam Engström, but being a friend as he is made sure to get in a question for Rögle’s GM Chris Abbott, who shared part of his excitement for Kasper’s development and how he’s been impressed with the kid’s work ethic and professionalism for as long as he’s known him. Give it a listen:

(For those who don’t have the embed, you can get the file here)

Rögle’s first game is tomorrow and we’re sure to get updates from our own embedded commenter(s). Twitter user IceHockeyGifs is also pretty good about sharing highlights from our favorite prospects across the pond. Keep an eye out there and thanks again to Patrik for sharing info with us! We should be able to get more from him as the season goes along. Stay tuned!