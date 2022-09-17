Quick Hits: The Hockey is Being Played Edition

In Red Wings Land

The Wings’ next game after their 5-2 win over Columbus yesterday takes place against Dallas at 6pm.

The Interstellar Clouds lost their opener to the Leafs 6-2 on Thursday night. Defending Big D has the writeup on that game.

The Wings’ website will broadcast the game. The Youtube link will be available closer to gametime but here’s where to keep an eye out

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLi8becJ47D4caA51y8Glc8uQWibM3z_8_

Also, we’ll use this post as the open thread for the game.

Elsewhere:

“We’re having conversations. A lot of negotiating, going back and forth. Ultimately, in my heart, it’s where I want to be,” Larkin told Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek just outside of Las Vegas. I don’t really see myself playing for another team. It’s moving along. I can’t really tell you when or how [the deal gets resolved], but that’s where I want to be.”

Talked with Red Wings Elmer Soderblom earlier today…6 foot 8 inch forward. He said he wore number 25 for his team in Sweden because it was the biggest sweater on the team. LOL — Ken Kal (@KenKalDRW) September 15, 2022

Around the League

#sjsharks confirm a settlement has been reached for Evander Kane grievance: "We are satisfied that its terms will not adversely impact the team, either financially or competitively, in this or future seasons." — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) September 16, 2022

Neither side wanted this to go to arbitration to decide the all-or-nothing case like this. I’m not either side though. I wanted to see this one decided.

Oh well, at least the Sharks can eat some dead cap space in a time where they’re still expected to suck and their billionaire owner can afford to pay Evander Kane off. Gross.