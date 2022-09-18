Quick Hits: The Friends & Rivals Edition

In Red Wings Land

No games for the Wings today as they prep to finish off their slate tomorrow against the Leafs at 11am. Detroit dropped a 5-4 game to Dallas last night. After a slow start they came on in the 2nd period but couldn’t keep the lead and eventually fell behind in the third. Oh well.

Elsewhere:

All eyes will be on forwards Jonatan Berggren (No. 33, 2018 NHL Draft) and Elmer Soderblom (No. 159, 2019), and defensemen Simon Edvinsson (No. 6, 2021 NHL Draft) and Albert Johansson (No. 60, 2019), in training camp. The Red Wings don’t want to rush anyone, and they have enough depth that they don’t need to. These young players will have to force themselves onto the roster instead of being sent to Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League, the way Raymond did last season.

Well hopefully not JUST like Raymond did last season. I’d like to have a full year of Vrana please.

Around the League

If Foley takes over the club, he’d become the 10th American in the Premier League to have full ownership or be a majority shareholder of a team. The list of American owners in the EPL includes: Stan Kroenke (Arsenal), Wesley Edens (Aston Villa), Todd Boehly (Chelsea), John Textor (Crystal Palace), Shahid Khan (Fulham), 49ers Enterprises (Leeds United), Fenway Sports Group (Liverpool), The Glazer Family (Manchester United) and Albert Smith (West Ham).

I don’t know anything about Bournemouth or EPL, but I do know that Stan Kroenke up there is also the owner of the Avs.

I hope all their teams lose forever.