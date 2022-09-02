Quick Hits: The Net Tenders Edition

In Red Wings Land
“I think it will be great for both of us to have each other and push each other to get better,” Nedeljkovic said about sharing the crease with Husso in an Aug. 11 episode of The Word on Woodward. “And to be better every day to try to carry the team back into the playoffs.”
“It will help me a lot too, that I know a couple guys already there,” Husso said. “I’m good friends with everyone, especially with David. He helped me a lot when I came into the NHL two years ago and if I needed anything, he was always there.”
Husso added that he’s eager to get to know his new teammates, especially Nedeljkovic.
“I’m looking forward to meet him, first of all,” Husso said. “I’ve only heard good things about him and how hard he works.”
Just two boys playing nice.
We expect the Red Wings to have a respectable season, but even 85 points won’t be enough to qualify for the post-season. At best, they’ll likely finish fifth in the Atlantic.
Ok fair.
Around the League
“The GOJHL and all member teams would like to extend our deepest condolences to Eli’s family, friends, his teammates, and the entire Centennials organization,” the GOJHL said in a statement. “This is an unexplainable tragedy, and no words can ease the pain everyone involved is feelings. Eli’s relationships and friendships run deep throughout the GOJHL, the league is assisting with providing grief and mental health professionals to support the Centennials organization as well as other teams and their players.”
I still think back to when we almost lost Jiri Fischer and it terrifies me to this day. My hear breaks for Palfreyman’s family and teammates.
There was some concern that the Stars were going into the last month of summer with Oettinger and Jason Robertson - both major contributors to the team while still in the early twenties - as unsigned restricted free agents. Assuming no movement in the Dallas roster, this leaves just over $7 million of annual Cap Space to get a deal done with Robertson.
Future Anaheim Duck Jamie Benn must be thrilled.
