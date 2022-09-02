Quick Hits: The Net Tenders Edition

“I think it will be great for both of us to have each other and push each other to get better,” Nedeljkovic said about sharing the crease with Husso in an Aug. 11 episode of The Word on Woodward. “And to be better every day to try to carry the team back into the playoffs.”

“It will help me a lot too, that I know a couple guys already there,” Husso said. “I’m good friends with everyone, especially with David. He helped me a lot when I came into the NHL two years ago and if I needed anything, he was always there.”

Husso added that he’s eager to get to know his new teammates, especially Nedeljkovic.

“I’m looking forward to meet him, first of all,” Husso said. “I’ve only heard good things about him and how hard he works.”