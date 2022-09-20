Quick Hits: The Gambles Edition

In Red Wings Land

The Detroit Red Wings’ prospects won 4-1 over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday, wrapping up the 2022 Prospect Tournament with a 2-and-1 record.

Three-in-one on the videos from the kids.

Blashill is out and Lalonde is in. A fresh start with a new head coach and fresh faces on most of the coaching staff will be a possible godsend for Zadina. Part of that will be because GM Steve Yzerman added a bunch of depth talent this summer as well.

My prediction is that this year will be the ultimate tell on what Zadina is and everybody who’s been telling us what he’s been for years will be proven right/wrong.

Around the League

Doerrie completed her master’s in sports science and analytics earlier this year at York University, where she also served as director of advanced performance for York’s varsity hockey teams. She previously served as a video coach for the Sudbury Wolves and Hockey Canada, and was a data analyst for the New Jersey Devils.

Her job is to do all the hard work to put together eye test and analytics and also try to figure out offsides reviews during the game.

A market research firm working w Hockey Canada is asking parents and others to complete a survey addressing HC's sexual-abuse scandal.

One question asks if respondents agree or disagree with this statement: "The level of criticism by the media towards Hockey Canada is overblown." pic.twitter.com/5wjkhCQUxb — Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) September 19, 2022

AHHHHHH SHITTTTTT WHY CAN’T THEY JUST NOT BE SHITHEADS FOR EVEN A MOMENT.