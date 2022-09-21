Quick Hits: The Kids and Olds Edition

In Red Wings Land

“It’s a way for us to give back, play a little hockey with the kids and teach them a few things that we were taught when we were kids,” Barton said. “It’s a cool opportunity for us.” The Red Wings concluded the clinic with a five-on-five floor hockey scrimmage. The game was a light-hearted, high-scoring affair that featured prospects getting to know some of the students on the sidelines. “This is our off day,” Barton said. “It’s pretty special we can come out, do stuff like this and get away from the rink but still be around the sport.”

Canada is planning to drop its COVID-19 vaccination requirement at the border for entry into the country, according to the Toronto Globe and Mail. The change will take effect on Sept. 30, the paper reported.

The Globe and Mail article linked by MLive is behind a registration and I’m not registering for that place, but what matters here is that this isn’t terribly unexpected. This would change a lot about Detroit’s planning for the upcoming season (and beyond). Bertuzzi’s availability in Canada weighs heavily on his status for the team and as the ever-popular trade bait.

Just to remind people, if you want to talk Canadian/American politics or argue vaccine efficacy, there is a whole wide internet to do that on. We should be able to gorge ourselves on relitigating trade scenarios without having to moderate shit.

To support healthy active living, community programming and access to hockey for players and fans everywhere.



We’re proud to announce @OntarioDairy as our jersey patch partner. — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) September 20, 2022

Zdeno Chara announces his retirement after 25 #NHL seasons. He'll retire a Bruin.



An incredible career. pic.twitter.com/jNWu3Umlj9 — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) September 20, 2022

Keith Yandle has announced his retirement after 16 seasons with four franchises.



The defenseman retires with the longest "Ironman" streak in NHL history after skating in 989 consecutive games from March 26, 2009 to March 29, 2022.#NHLStats: https://t.co/6dDb8irF4c pic.twitter.com/5iDpPiylA9 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) September 20, 2022

