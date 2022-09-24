 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Quick Hits: The Shoes to Fill Edition

By J.J. from Kansas
/ new
Nursery Rhyme Photo by FPG/Getty Images

In Red Wings Land

Simon Edvinsson trying to emulate Moritz Seider in push for Red Wings job - MLive

The Red Wings’ top defense pairs appear set with Chiarot-Seider and Maatta-Filip Hronek. Edvinsson might be competing for a third-pair spot with Lindstrom and veterans Jordan Oesterle and Robert Hagg (Jake Walman and Mark Pysyk will start the season on injured reserve).

“I want him playing regularly, don’t want him in and out of the lineup, don’t want him not getting an opportunity on special teams, at least one of the units,” Yzerman said. “We’ll kind of let his play dictate — No. 1 in the preseason, how much he plays — and then we’ll decide at some point. Most importantly, I want him playing a significant role.”

With the first preseason game coming up on Tuesday I’m looking forward to seeing how these battles play out.

Around the League

Well that’s convenient.

Bullshit.

Loading comments...