Quick Hits: The Shoes to Fill Edition

In Red Wings Land
Simon Edvinsson trying to emulate Moritz Seider in push for Red Wings job - MLive
The Red Wings’ top defense pairs appear set with Chiarot-Seider and Maatta-Filip Hronek. Edvinsson might be competing for a third-pair spot with Lindstrom and veterans Jordan Oesterle and Robert Hagg (Jake Walman and Mark Pysyk will start the season on injured reserve).
“I want him playing regularly, don’t want him in and out of the lineup, don’t want him not getting an opportunity on special teams, at least one of the units,” Yzerman said. “We’ll kind of let his play dictate — No. 1 in the preseason, how much he plays — and then we’ll decide at some point. Most importantly, I want him playing a significant role.”
With the first preseason game coming up on Tuesday I’m looking forward to seeing how these battles play out.
Around the League
#CBJ president of hockey operations John Davidson says that Johnny Gaudreau bought Oliver Bjorkstrand’s house.— Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) September 19, 2022
It was Gaudreau’s free agent signing that prompted Bjorkstrand’s trade to Seattle. #SeaKraken
Well that’s convenient.
Made a handy guide for the preseason pic.twitter.com/8RPaYe4qFK— Steve “Dangle” Glynn (@Steve_Dangle) September 23, 2022
Bullshit.
