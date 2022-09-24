Quick Hits: The Shoes to Fill Edition

The Red Wings’ top defense pairs appear set with Chiarot-Seider and Maatta-Filip Hronek. Edvinsson might be competing for a third-pair spot with Lindstrom and veterans Jordan Oesterle and Robert Hagg (Jake Walman and Mark Pysyk will start the season on injured reserve).

“I want him playing regularly, don’t want him in and out of the lineup, don’t want him not getting an opportunity on special teams, at least one of the units,” Yzerman said. “We’ll kind of let his play dictate — No. 1 in the preseason, how much he plays — and then we’ll decide at some point. Most importantly, I want him playing a significant role.”