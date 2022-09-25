Quick Hits: The Red vs. White Edition

I have the feeling that the Red vs. White Game tomorrow at 12 PM EDT (to be streamed on the Red Wings’ social media channels) will be a welcome change of pace, ahead of Monday’s more game-like practices…

But it’s hard to quantify how much information coach Lalonde and his staff have been throwing at the players, and reinforcing on a repeated basis. This team is going to be doing everything differently, and it’s going to take at the very least two more full weeks’ worth of practices and 8 exhibition games for everything to sink in…If not a good month or two before everything truly becomes reflexive and automatic.