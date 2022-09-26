Red Wings trim roster to 60 ahead of preseason start

On the eve of the start of preseason, the Red Wings are making some roster moves. Early Monday, the team announced nine players are being trimmed, bringing the total training camp roster to 60 players.

Players assigned/released

Andrew Oke (G) - Amateur Tryout

Pasquale Zito (C) - 166th pick in ‘21 Draft

Jan Bednar (G) - 107th pick in ‘20 Draft

Oscar Plandowski (D) - 155th pick in ‘21 Draft

Amadeus Lombardi (C) - 113th pick in ‘22 Draft

Marcus Limpar-Lantz (C) - Amateur Tryout

Julien Anctil (C) - Amateur Tryout

Jacob Mathieu (C) - Amateur Tryout

Mitchell Martin (LW) - Amateur Tryout

Detroit will continue practices in Traverse City today and then open the preseason at Pittsburgh tomorrow (Tuesday, Sept. 27).

