Red Wings trim roster to 60 ahead of preseason start

On the eve of the start of preseason, the Red Wings are making some roster moves. Early Monday, the team announced nine players are being trimmed, bringing the total training camp roster to 60 players.
Players assigned/released
Andrew Oke (G) - Amateur Tryout
Pasquale Zito (C) - 166th pick in ‘21 Draft
Jan Bednar (G) - 107th pick in ‘20 Draft
Oscar Plandowski (D) - 155th pick in ‘21 Draft
Amadeus Lombardi (C) - 113th pick in ‘22 Draft
Marcus Limpar-Lantz (C) - Amateur Tryout
Julien Anctil (C) - Amateur Tryout
Jacob Mathieu (C) - Amateur Tryout
Mitchell Martin (LW) - Amateur Tryout
Detroit will continue practices in Traverse City today and then open the preseason at Pittsburgh tomorrow (Tuesday, Sept. 27).
Loading comments...