Quick Hits: The Getting Started Edition

Coach Derek Lalonde said Berggren had a good training camp. “Continue to play at the level he has, and he has played very well,” Lalonde said. “Now we want it consistently. We want an every-day-type mentality. He got a great opportunity with a couple guys who are going to be in our top six this year (Dylan Larkin, Lucas Raymond). Now you’re doing it against live bullets, top NHL competition. He’ll be in our top six tonight, going against their top six. It’s going to be a real good test for him. Excited to see how he does.”

“I’ve seen some preliminary estimates recently which would make me more optimistic on the cap going up sooner whether that’s in two seasons or three seasons, I think it’s more likely than not two seasons rather than three,” Bill Daly said on the 32 Thoughts podcast this month.

There’s a chart embedded there which estimates the cap could be around $92M by 2025. Based on Detroit’s timeline, that could work out beautifully for us.