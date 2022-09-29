Quick Hits: The Offers Edition

In Red Wings Land

Chicago Wolves executive Gene Ubriaco told Detroit Hockey Now his team offered Biakabutuka an AHL deal. Ubriaco and Wolves GM Wendell Young liked his play at the NHL Prospect Tournament at Traverse City, Mich. Ubriaco is the team’s director of hockey operations. “If you want to find a diamond in the rough you have to find someone who sparkles,” Ubriaco said. He is a former Pittsburgh Penguins head coach. Undoubtedly, Biakabutuka wants to see what happens with the Red Wings before making decisions about his future.

I think we should give him an ELC.

Around the League

Detroit Red Wings: Can they play spoiler to a playoff team? The Red Wings are in a tough spot in the 2022-23 season. Given all their offseason additions and the the return of the reigning Calder Trophy winner in Moritz Seider, the Red Wings should be a playoff team. However, the strength of the Atlantic Division is nothing to scoff at, as the Red Wings have stiff competition in the form of the Maple Leafs, Lightning, Panthers, Bruins, and likely Senators. If one of the Atlantic’s heavy hitters falters, look to the Red Wings to potentially take their place if everything goes according to the Steve Yzerman plan.

I would love this.

Claire Hunter, a lawyer for Tali’ah Aquilini, told B.C. Supreme Court Justice Karen Douglas that the children no longer wish to have any contact with their father and felt “fear and anxiety” about the possibility of him contacting them.

If I’m understanding this story correctly, the crux is that Aquilini would be required to continue support but is withholding that because they won’t tell him where they are so he can prove they’re not lying.

I’m going to level, Aquilini has always given off unsettling vibes. Since I’m not personally a court of law for criminal or civil matters and have no jurisdiction over this case, I’m completely ok to think that this...

[Aquilini’s lawyer] said that for some time, Aquilini has proposed that his lawyers provide an undertaking to get all of the information on the understanding that none of it be disclosed to him.

Is a huge red flag.