Quick Hits: The Oktoberfest Edition

NHL offseason grades: Rebuilding Red Wings get aggressive; Blackhawks decide to bottom out - USA Today
Detroit Red Wings: A-
They were aggressive, with forwards Andrew Copp and David Perron, plus goalie Ville Husso their best pickups. They appeared to overpay for defenseman Ben Chiarot (four years, $19 million) after a down season. New coach Derek Lalonde has experience winning as a Lightning assistant.
Cool. Thanks.
“I thought: Wow, what’s going on here?” - NHL (German)
Stützle revealed that he and Seider trained a lot together in the summer. ”We saw each other practically every day. It’s good to have a guy like him around me, who’s also a bit older. In his head he seems like a veteran at times.” At the same time, you can always have fun with him.
Leon Draisaitl was impressed by Seider’s debut season in the NHL. ”He’s an outstanding young player who has a lot of potential. He understands the game over here and has really worked hard,” the 26-year-old from Cologne said in recognition of his compatriot.
Really unfair of the Senators to not trade us their German so the friends can be together. We can give them Joe Veleno.
Russian Media Taking Former Red Wings Star Larionov to Task For Signing Son - DetHockeyNow
While they might not like the fact that he’s keeping his team in a family way, there is tremendous respect being shown in Russian hockey circles for the Larionov gameplan. He’s taking a freewheeling approach to hockey. the emphasis is being put on creativity and making things happen in the offensive zone.
That’s the part I care about.
