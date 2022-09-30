Quick Hits: The D Experiment Edition

In Red Wings Land

I don’t want to hear shit from the 1%

The Detroit Red Wings today released forwards Ivan Ivan, Riley Piercey and Jake Uberti from their amateur tryouts. The Red Wings currently have 57 players on their training camp roster: 31 forwards, 20 defensemen and six goaltenders. Currently at 1-1-0 through two preseason games, Detroit will host the Washington Capitals on Friday, Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m. at Little Caesars Arena. The game will be streamed live on DetroitRedWings.com.

The only remaining tryout that isn’t there because the Griffins haven’t opened camp yet is Jeremie Biakabatuka.

Around the League

If Keefe deploys the 97-point man on D, it will be in specific situations where the Maple Leafs are trailing and need a goal or have a prime offensive-zone draw to break a tie or tack on an insurance goal. In these instances, Marner could slide back, and a fourth forward — William Nylander, most likely — could hop the boards and give the opposition fits.

It’s either that or call up Jordie Benn lol.