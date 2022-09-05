Quick Hits: The X-Factor Edition

In Red Wings Land

Somewhere out there is a person upset that Larkin is throwing the ball at the Wings’ logo and I’m glad I haven’t seen them yet.

The Red Wings gave up a league-high 4.33 goals-per-game from February 24 on and made a couple of additions to help this offseason, including the 31-year-old. Chiarot tallied nine goals, 26 goals, a -14 rating, 49.19% five-on-five Corsi-for percentage, 48.14% five-on-five expected goals-for percentage, and 49.24% five-on-five scoring chances-for percentage in 74 regular-season games with the Canadiens and Panthers in the regular season. He added one assist in 10 postseason games. Chiarot improved after the trade to Florida but will need to perform better if the Red Wings are going to be in the mix for a postseason spot.

Ben Chiarot as our X-Factor. The more I think about this, the more I come to agree that for the players we have expectations for this season, Chiarot is going to be one of the more important guys to fit into the role Detroit needs. Ville Husso and Andrew Copp also fit pretty well for this.

Around the League

Goalie Ann-Renee Desbiens made 19 saves in the win, including some in the final moments of the third period, while forward Brianne Jenner scored two goals in 1:24 during the second period.

I swear to goodness, I was watching the end of this 2-1 game and one of the last-minute saves by Desbiens gave me visceral flashbacks to 2009. I spent the rest of yesterday in a bad mood because of it.