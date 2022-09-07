Quick Hits: The Copp & a Feel Edition

In Red Wings Land

The extra ten days makes a world of difference.

“Breakfast Sandwich”

Around the League

Dylan Guenther of the @ArizonaCoyotes with their jersey ad pic.twitter.com/RY0jwPr6mC — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) September 6, 2022

Wysh had a number of these on his timeline but none so funny as the Coyotes sporting the ad of a company that sponsored the arena they just got kicked out of.

In the meantime I’m just riding down this slippery slope that’s going to lead to NHL kits looking like SHL getups here in about 75 more years.

The ideal NHL defense:

1) a guy you drafted in the 1st round you play 37 minutes a night

2) an enigmatic stranger you found wandering the Russian countryside

3) a stud prospect

4) a guy everyone thought retired

5) pure vibes

6) a guy you're slowly destroying psychologically — varada (@hockey_brunch) September 5, 2022

Ok let’s try it: