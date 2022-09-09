Quick Hits: The Watch & Learn Edition

Trying not to end any reigns today.

A celebration unlike any other!



Join us as we celebrate two of the most iconic teams in #RedWings history – the 1997 & 1998 Stanley Cup Champions – on Nov. 3 & Nov. 5 at Little Caesars Arena!



️: https://t.co/oX9gTfOhFD pic.twitter.com/dW6flsf5g8 — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) September 8, 2022

I wish I could make it up for either of these dates. This sounds great.

The Detroit Red Wings will be on national television 14 times this season, including two games on ABC, three on ESPN and six on TNT. In addition, three Red Wings games will be aired on ESPN-Plus/Hulu. The NHL, following a 20-year hiatus, returned to the Walt Disney Networks last season, which also was the league’s second season on TNT.

I don’t like national broadcasts as much but oh well.

DAL is sitting at around 6.3M in cap space.



Stars owner Tom Gaglardi said on the @CamandStrick Podcast one of the big NHL changes was the "absence of a second contract...kid in his third entry-level year scores 40 goals and wants 7M"



May have that referred to Jason Robertson? — Brennan Klak (@nhlupdate) September 1, 2022

Ah shit the product is starting to learn it has value.