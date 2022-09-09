 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Quick Hits: The Watch & Learn Edition

By J.J. from Kansas
David Deutsch Photo by robert wallis/Corbis via Getty Images

Trying not to end any reigns today.

In Red Wings Land

I wish I could make it up for either of these dates. This sounds great.

Detroit Red Wings national TV schedule - MLive

The Detroit Red Wings will be on national television 14 times this season, including two games on ABC, three on ESPN and six on TNT.

In addition, three Red Wings games will be aired on ESPN-Plus/Hulu.

The NHL, following a 20-year hiatus, returned to the Walt Disney Networks last season, which also was the league’s second season on TNT.

I don’t like national broadcasts as much but oh well.

Around the League

9 NHL RFAs still unsigned: Latest rumours, reports - Sportsnet

Ah shit the product is starting to learn it has value.

