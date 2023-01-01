Quick Hits: The Starting Things Off Edition

Sorry about the delay here folks. Hope everybody had a safe and happy New Year’s celebration.

In Red Wings Land

“The thing you love about Berggren is every line he’s been on he’s helped them offensively,” Lalonde said. “We’re losing going into the third period (Thursday), we move him into our top six for a spark and he did that.”

This is all any of the diggers really cares to talk about and this is the one between Ansar and Ted that wasn’t behind a paywall. I like Lalonde’s answer about how we’re not actually there yet, so the decisions don’t have to come until we’re there.

Around the League

Blackhawks veteran Jake McCabe tired of playing on losing teams: ‘Frankly, it sucks’ - Yahoo

“I don’t really give a s— about my personal stats, to be honest with you,” he said in an interview with The Athletic’s Mark Lazerus. “It’s all about the team and all about winning. I’ve lost a lot in this league, and it’s getting pretty old. So I wouldn’t say that I’m by any means satisfied if I’m playing good or not. It depends on how we’re doing as a team.”

I decided I wanted to share this piece based on headline alone, but honestly it’s really just a re-report of an interview that was posted somewhere else and so that’s the piece that’s actually linked. Of course it’s at the Athletic, so you’d need a subscription.