Quick Hits: The Bringing Back Ties Edition

By J.J. from Kansas
SXSW Film-Interactive-Music - Day 3 Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images

In Red Wings Land

What is Red Wings’ next move with Jakub Vrana, Alex Nedeljkovic? - MLive

When the Red Wings need that roster spot, they likely will waive Hellberg and hope he clears so they can send him to Grand Rapids, giving them more goaltending depth in the organization.

Hellberg has been claimed three times on waivers this season (by Ottawa, Seattle and Detroit), but he might slip through if no team needs a backup.

Khan(!!!) reads that the Vrana thing is a trade-coming deteriorated relationship problem, but is only using deduction for that rather than being able to claim insider info.

I like the idea of “if no team needs a backup” there though. That’s funny.

Around the League

I would probably buy that on a Red Wings jersey.

