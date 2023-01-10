Quick Hits: The Bringing Back Ties Edition

In Red Wings Land

When the Red Wings need that roster spot, they likely will waive Hellberg and hope he clears so they can send him to Grand Rapids, giving them more goaltending depth in the organization. Hellberg has been claimed three times on waivers this season (by Ottawa, Seattle and Detroit), but he might slip through if no team needs a backup.

Khan(!!!) reads that the Vrana thing is a trade-coming deteriorated relationship problem, but is only using deduction for that rather than being able to claim insider info.

I like the idea of “if no team needs a backup” there though. That’s funny.

Around the League

Reddit user u/Galactic_Chef re-created all the NHL logos if they were in the Star Wars universe. pic.twitter.com/x5GkkMADYM — Hockey Of Tomorrow (@HockeyTomorrow) January 9, 2023

I would probably buy that on a Red Wings jersey.