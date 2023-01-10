Jets @ Red Wings Updates, Line Combinations, Keys to the Game

Updates

Coach Lalonde says Adam Erne will be scratched with Tyler Bertuzzi’s return. Lalonde says he’s hoping Bert can help with finishing plays tonight #LGRW — Carley Johnston (@carleykjohnston) January 10, 2023

Husso also confirmed for starter.

Stupid Stat of the Day: The Red Wings are undefeated all-time when hosting the Winnipeg Jets in a game sandwiched between home and road games against another team.#LGRW #RedWingshttps://t.co/CGyBeBS4h8 pic.twitter.com/EWNggsyyqu — DetroitHockey.Net (@detroithockey96) January 10, 2023

#NHLJets HC Rick Bowness says Kevjn Stenlund is a bit under the weather and will be a game-time decision. David Gustafsson will draw in if he can’t go. Heinola is in for Samberg Vs #RedWings — Ken Wiebe (@WiebesWorld) January 10, 2023

Red Wings Lines

Tyler Bertuzzi - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond

Michael Rasmussen - Andrew Copp - Jonatan Berggren

Robby Fabbri - Joe Veleno - David Perron

Dominik Kubalik - Pius Suter - Oskar Sundqvist

Jake Walman - Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot - Filip Hronek

Olli Maatta - Gustav Lindstrom

Ville Husso

Magnus Hellberg

Jets Lines

Kyle Connor - Pierre-Luc Dubois - Nik Ehlers

Cole Perfetti - Mark Scheifele - Blake Wheeler

Morgan Barron - Adam Lowry - Karson Kuhlman

Axel Jonsson-Fjallby - Kevin Stenlund - Sam Gagner

Josh Morrisey - Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon - Neal Pionk

Ville Heinola - Nate Schmidt

Connor Hellebuyck

David Rittich

Three Keys to the Game

Start winning some board battles or start carrying the puck into the opponents’ zone better. Something has gotta give here. Detroit needs to start winning one of these consistently. Right now, the Wings are getting up in the neutral zone so they dump and chase, but they’re not winning the board battles down low either. At least one of these needs to turn from a weakness to a strength tonight.

Give the goalie a break! Many have said that Husso looks overworked, and while it may be the case that he’s facing a large quantity of games, the intensity lately is what I’ve been keying in on. When you’re only scoring a few goals every night, the burden gets to be heavy for the goalie. Help him out and let him not worry about being perfect tonight; playing loose is better, anyway.

Keep playing up against tough opponents. There is a lot to criticize about Detroit’s play right now, but there have been several long stretches where they have really controlled play against good teams despite the losing effort. Detroit controlled play for significant time against both the Devils and Leafs but couldn’t convert. What if, during those long stretches of control, Detroit actually scored some goals?