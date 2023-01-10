 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Jets @ Red Wings Updates, Line Combinations, Keys to the Game

By Mike Bremer
Detroit Red Wings v Winnipeg Jets Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images

Updates

Husso also confirmed for starter.

Red Wings Lines

Tyler Bertuzzi - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond
Michael Rasmussen - Andrew Copp - Jonatan Berggren
Robby Fabbri - Joe Veleno - David Perron
Dominik Kubalik - Pius Suter - Oskar Sundqvist

Jake Walman - Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot - Filip Hronek
Olli Maatta - Gustav Lindstrom

Ville Husso
Magnus Hellberg

Jets Lines

Kyle Connor - Pierre-Luc Dubois - Nik Ehlers
Cole Perfetti - Mark Scheifele - Blake Wheeler
Morgan Barron - Adam Lowry - Karson Kuhlman
Axel Jonsson-Fjallby - Kevin Stenlund - Sam Gagner

Josh Morrisey - Dylan DeMelo
Brenden Dillon - Neal Pionk
Ville Heinola - Nate Schmidt

Connor Hellebuyck
David Rittich

Three Keys to the Game

Start winning some board battles or start carrying the puck into the opponents’ zone better. Something has gotta give here. Detroit needs to start winning one of these consistently. Right now, the Wings are getting up in the neutral zone so they dump and chase, but they’re not winning the board battles down low either. At least one of these needs to turn from a weakness to a strength tonight.

Give the goalie a break! Many have said that Husso looks overworked, and while it may be the case that he’s facing a large quantity of games, the intensity lately is what I’ve been keying in on. When you’re only scoring a few goals every night, the burden gets to be heavy for the goalie. Help him out and let him not worry about being perfect tonight; playing loose is better, anyway.

Keep playing up against tough opponents. There is a lot to criticize about Detroit’s play right now, but there have been several long stretches where they have really controlled play against good teams despite the losing effort. Detroit controlled play for significant time against both the Devils and Leafs but couldn’t convert. What if, during those long stretches of control, Detroit actually scored some goals?

