Quick Hits: The Give Warning Edition

In Red Wings Land
Daily Faceoff Live: Could a team trade for Jakub Vrana now after clearing waivers?
This is from almost a week ago, but I missed it the first (several) go-round(s). Again, nothing but speculation in regards to a lot of things, but Seravalli talking about some internal discussions is at least a little more light on the overall situation.
Around the League
Recently Sophia was diagnosed with Epilepsy and I’ve had to put a stop to our hockey nights due to the new @nhl rink advertisements. I hopped on @CTVNews tonight and spoke about it— Sebastian J (He/Him) ✊ (@SebJackson90) January 10, 2023
Issue of NHL's digital ads for those with epilepsy https://t.co/lbNBvwB2tz via @CTVNews
