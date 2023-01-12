Morning Skate: Wings vs. Leafs - How to Watch, Preview

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Place: Little Caesar’s Arena

Broadcast: ESPN :(

Leafs blog: Pension Plan Puppets

You may remember the Leafs from such games as last Saturday where we lost 4-1 in Toronto. The Red Wings had a lower-key practice yesterday from the sound of it as Lalonde commented they looked “gassed” in their exciting and eventful 7-5 win over the Jets on Wednesday. Ideally, the Wings should be coming into this game rested and still keyed up from scoring a pile of goals.

And as a big fan of ideal situations, I’m looking for the Wings to bring better defense to give our goaltending some assistance. It sounds like Husso will be getting the nod, but stay tuned this afternoon.

The Leafs played the Preds last night, and I have either updated this with how that game went or, more likely, you can go look it up and form your own opinion [Ed: they won 2-1]. Either way, barring injuries happening in the game I haven’t described, we’ll need to watch out for the usual suspects - Matthews, Marner, and Nylander (plus whoever you personally dislike).

And of course, Michael Bunting, who will be in a grouchy mood looking for a fight. After all, it is the anniversary of General Basiliscus taking over the Byzantine empire after Emperor Zeno was forced to flee Constantinople, and we all know how unpopular he ended up being after trusting Bunting’s economic expertise!