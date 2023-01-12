Wings vs. Leafs: Updates, Predicted Lineups, Keys to the Game

Updates
Oesterle will also be in tonight. Lindstrom out. https://t.co/mMXPP8WHnT— Daniella Bruce (@daniellabruce_) January 12, 2023
Predicted Lineups
Wings morning skate was optional so the lines are guesswork based on beat writer tweets but...
Wings
Bertuzzi-Larkin-Raymond
Fabbri-Copp-Berggren
Kubalik-Veleno-Perron
Erne-Rasmussen-Sundqvist
Walman-Seider
Chiarot-Hronek
Määttä-Oesterle
Husso
Hellberg
Leafs
Jarnkrok-Tavares-Marner
Bunting-Nylander-Engvall
Kerfoot-Kampf-McMann
Aston Reese-Holmberg-Hunt
Rielly-Holl
Giordano-Timmins
Sandin-Liljegren
Samsonov or Murray TBD
Keys to the Game
- Be as cliche as possible*: play a full 60 minutes, a 200-foot game, keep your legs moving, get special teams goin’ *does not apply to dump and chase as a strategy
- But seriously, DEFENSE: We love to see defense do offense, but we also really love seeing defense do defense. Too many “whoopsie” 2-on-1s have happened because someone got a little pinchy.
- Learn something: The best way to learn about history is to make old man jokes despite everyone being tired of them. Persevere. Just like Demosthenes did in 330 B.C. when Bunting tried to silence him during his scathing review of Bunting’s backchecking in the now-famous speech, “On the Crown.”
