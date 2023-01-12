Quick Hits: The Steady Strides Edition

In Red Wings Land

When you combine the pressure of trying to live up to the big-ticket contract with the injury he sustained, Copp needed some time to find his stride. “I think at the beginning, a little bit. Coming back off the injury. I don’t know if it was doing too much, but kind of (trying to) live up to (the contract),” said Copp. “I’ve kind of settled into that’s the past, just worry about being yourself. The player that I am got me to where I am now. Just want to continue to prove it and continue to be myself.”

Lots of good discussion in this article about Copp. I’m happy that he looks to be getting more comfortable. I’m definitely noticing him more lately.

Alex Nedeljkovic just got a shorthanded assist down in GR lol — Max Bultman (@m_bultman) January 12, 2023

Lol indeed. Also Vrana was a scratch for this game.

Around the League

There had been talk before the event that fellow forward Adam Fantilli — a teammate and a blue-chip prospect in his own right — might be closing the gap on the 17-year-old standout many expect to be the No. 1 pick in the NHL draft this summer. Bedard instead showed just how wide the gulf is between himself and his contemporaries.

This is cool, but I’m curious how this affects the players. You think they play more north-south hockey as a result of the extra striping?