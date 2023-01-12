 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gamethread: Red Wings vs Toronto Maple Leafs

By J.J. from Kansas
Toronto Maple Leafs v Detroit Red Wings Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images

Detroit Red Wings vs Toronto Ontario Leafs from Maple Trees in Canada- January 12, 2023

Time: 7:00pm
Place: LCA

Leaves

Record: 26-9-7 59 Points
Last 10: 6-4-1
Last Game: Yesterday 2-1W vs NSH
GF: 143
GA: 109

