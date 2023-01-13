Quick Hits: The Staying Under the Radar Edition

In Red Wings Land

“Right now, those young guys, their play of late — I would put Berggren, Veleno and Elmer in there — I do not see me taking one of those three out,” Lalonde said last week.

I think this is really all you need to complete the thought. Elmer isn’t with the team despite the coach’s preference. It’s not a tank, but it very much looks like this might be our last “asset-gathering” year and that could be crucial for the strategy going forward.

23. Detroit Red Wings (17-15-7) Veteran David Perron was signed to be a steadying, scoring presence and he’s been exactly that for this young squad.

He’s been a bit quiet of late.