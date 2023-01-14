 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Red Wings vs Blue Jackets Game Day Updates, Lines, Keys to the Game

By J.J. from Kansas
Columbus Blue Jackets v Detroit Red Wings Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images

Updates

Red Wings Lines

Tyler Bertuzzi - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond
Robby Fabbri - Andrew Copp - Jonatan Berggren
Dominik Kubalik - Michael Rasmussen - David Perron
Adam Erne - Joe Veleno - Oskar Sundqvist

Jake Walman - Mortiz Seider
Ben Chiarot - Filip Hronek
Olli Määttä - Jordan Oesterle

Ville Husso
Magnus Hellberg

Blue Jackets Lines

[Your guess is as good as mine]

Johnny Gaudreau - Boone Jenner - Patrik Laine
Gustav Nyquist - Jack Roslovic - Emil Bemstrom
Liam Foudy - Kent Johnson - Mathieu Olivier
Eric Robinson - Sean Kuraly - Kirill Marchenko

Vladislav Gavrikov - Nick Blankenberg
Tim Berni - Erik Gudbranson
Adam Boqvist - Andrew Peeke

Elvis Merzlikins
Joonas Korpisalo

Key to this one is don’t lose.

