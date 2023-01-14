Red Wings vs Blue Jackets Game Day Updates, Lines, Keys to the Game

Updates
#CBJ head coach Brad Larsen says Boone Jenner and Eric Robinson return tonight at Detroit. “It’s good to have some bodies back.”— Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) January 14, 2023
Cole Sillinger and Gavin Bayreuther come out as scratches.
Elvis Merzlikins starts in net.
#CBJ #LGRW get refs Jake Brenk #26 and Corey Syvret #23 with Scott Cherrey #50 and Bevan Mills #53 on lines https://t.co/KhrZrWWy4n #CBJ #DET #CBJvsDET @BlueJacketsNHL @DetroitRedWings #Jackets #Wings pic.twitter.com/LN3S5TgyAm— Scouting The Refs (@ScoutingTheRefs) January 14, 2023
Hronek will take warmups tonight before they decide for certain if he’ll play, sounds like optimism though— Max Bultman (@m_bultman) January 14, 2023
Red Wings Lines
Tyler Bertuzzi - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond
Robby Fabbri - Andrew Copp - Jonatan Berggren
Dominik Kubalik - Michael Rasmussen - David Perron
Adam Erne - Joe Veleno - Oskar Sundqvist
Jake Walman - Mortiz Seider
Ben Chiarot - Filip Hronek
Olli Määttä - Jordan Oesterle
Ville Husso
Magnus Hellberg
Blue Jackets Lines
Johnny Gaudreau - Boone Jenner - Patrik Laine
Gustav Nyquist - Jack Roslovic - Emil Bemstrom
Liam Foudy - Kent Johnson - Mathieu Olivier
Eric Robinson - Sean Kuraly - Kirill Marchenko
Vladislav Gavrikov - Nick Blankenberg
Tim Berni - Erik Gudbranson
Adam Boqvist - Andrew Peeke
Elvis Merzlikins
Joonas Korpisalo
Key to this one is don’t lose.
